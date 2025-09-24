Rain Totals: Healthy Rainfall Across The Miami Valley Since Saturday

Hey everyone! Good Wednesday morning to you! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to talk about how much rain we have seen across the area just since Saturday. Any amount is helpful, but some spots have seen some pretty healthy rainfall amounts!

Rain Totals

Widespread totals of 1-2″ have been observed around the Miami valley since Saturday, but we do find a corridor in eastern Darke and northwestern Miami Counties where a few amounts over 2″ are found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

We are slowing winding down the rain chances between today and tomorrow. Another disturbance slides south of us overnight tonight, which will bring another round of rain and a few storms to the southeastern counties late tonight into Thursday morning.

Futurecast

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Once this departs on Thursday, we are on track for warmer temperatures and drier conditions across the Miami Valley. We will not totally erase the ongoing drought, but some temporary reprieve from things getting worse is likely for now. Enjoy your Wednesday! Track any rain for free in our WHIO Weather App!