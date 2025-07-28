Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region since Saturday.

We could see more this week.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center at 11:00.

According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released from the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of our region over the last 48 hours.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • Uniopolis- 1.58 inches

CLARK COUNTY

  • Springfield- 2.59 inches
  • S. Lawrenceville- 2.52 inches
  • ENE Springfield- 2.37 inches
  • Springfield-Beckley Airport- 1.51 inches

CLINTON COUNTY

  • New Vienna- 1.33 inches
  • Wilmington- 1.20 inches
  • Wilmington Air Park- 1.02 inches

LOGAN COUNTY

  • De Graff- 1.83 inches

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Pleasant Hill- 1.64 inches
  • Covington- 1.53 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Brookville- 2.69 inches
  • Germantown- 1.89 inches

SHELBY COUNTY

  • Sidney- 1.21 inches
  • Fort Loramie- 1.03 inches

Dunn says we could see chances for scattered showers and storms to start the new work week.

We will update this story.

