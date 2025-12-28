Rain, windy conditions expected tonight; Wind Advisory to go into effect for entire region

DAYTON — Most of the region will be under a Wind Advisory starting Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 6 p.m. on Monday.

This advisory also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Randolph County, Indiana, is under a Wind Advisory starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Wind Alerts (WHIO)

There will likely be impactful weather on Sunday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn.

Futurecast 9 p.m. on Sunday (WHIO)

Futurecast 11 p.m. on Sunday (WHIO)

Highs should climb into at least the lower 60s and potentially the middle 60s for some.

Rain showers will arrive, and there could even be a couple of thunderstorms in the evening.

There is a 1 out of 5, marginal risk of an isolated severe storm from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with damaging winds being the main concern.

Severe Risk Outlook (WHIO)

Winds also increase with gusts over 40mph as a cold front pushes through in the evening and overnight.

The tornado threat is rather unlikely and is focused more on Indiana, where instability is higher.

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists is watching closely for adjustments.

Temperatures will fall, and a few snowflakes could mix in by daybreak.

Futurecast 'Feels Like' (WHIO)

