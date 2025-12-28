Rain, windy conditions expected tonight; Wind Advisory to go into effect for entire region

DAYTON — Most of the region will be under a Wind Advisory starting Sunday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 6 p.m. on Monday.
This advisory also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.
Randolph County, Indiana, is under a Wind Advisory starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday until 5 p.m. on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]
There will likely be impactful weather on Sunday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn.
Highs should climb into at least the lower 60s and potentially the middle 60s for some.
Rain showers will arrive, and there could even be a couple of thunderstorms in the evening.
There is a 1 out of 5, marginal risk of an isolated severe storm from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with damaging winds being the main concern.
Winds also increase with gusts over 40mph as a cold front pushes through in the evening and overnight.
The tornado threat is rather unlikely and is focused more on Indiana, where instability is higher.
The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists is watching closely for adjustments.
Temperatures will fall, and a few snowflakes could mix in by daybreak.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.