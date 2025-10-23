Ramp closes for construction off I-70 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A ramp will be closed to traffic coming off Interstate 70 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wrote in a social media post that the ramp from I-70 westbound to State Route 235 and State Route 4 will be closed today.

The closures will start at 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., according to an ODOT spokesperson.

ODOT has set up a detour.

Drivers can take I-70 WB to Brandt Pike and then use I-70 EB to get access to State Route 4/State Route 235.

