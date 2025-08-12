‘Rarely seen’ freshwater jellyfish spotted in Lake Erie

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Lake Erie (Stone Laboratory via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Lake Erie researchers have recently caught freshwater jellyfish in the lake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Researchers with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP) first shared a video of a jellyfish at the end of July, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

In the video, the pulsing see-through jellyfish could be seen in the water.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Monday, Stone Laboratory, the Ohio State University outreach program in Put-In-Bay, shared that they, too, had spotted a jellyfish.

“This freshwater jellyfish (Craspedacusta sowerbyi) are native to China’s Yangtze River basin, so are considered non-native. They are not harmful to native species here, so they are not invasive,” Stone Laboratory wrote in a social media post.

Stone Laboratory noted that while they sting prey, their stingers are too small to penetrate human skin.

Justin Chaffin with Stone Laboratory told WOIO that these jellyfish have been in the lake since about 1930, but are rarely ever seen.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!