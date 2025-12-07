R&B stars to headline 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI — The 2026 lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival has been announced. Headliners include Mary J. Blige and Charlie Wilson.

Nelly, Trey Songz, and other artists will also take the stage during the three-day festival, according to our news partners WCPO.

The festival will run from July 23 through July 25.

Here is a breakdown of the lineup:

Thursday: A Tribute to Hip Hop Music will be held, but artists for that have yet to be announced.

Friday: Ledisi, 803 Fresh, Tyrese and Nelly will all perform before headliner Charlie Wilson takes the stage.

Saturday: Heatwave, Doug E Fresh, SWV and Trey Songz will perform ahead of Mary J Blige.

This year, the Cincinnati Music Festival will debut the Club Lounge, which is intended to enhance fan experience through a modern hospitality space inspired by the upgrades planned for Paycor Stadium.

The lounge will have expanded indoor seating, an upgraded bar service, lounge furnishings, and large video screens.

The space will also be located at Thursday night’s festival performance.

“Mary J Blige, Charlie Wilson and the rest of this year’s artists are going to put on a weekend packed with great music and good vibes,” said Joe Santangelo, the festival’s producer, in a press release.

Santangelo said they love to see fans come together to celebrate the soundtrack of R&B, along with the growth of the festival, from the energy of the concertgoers.

