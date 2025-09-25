‘A really great man;’ Family, friends gather to remember man killed in Riverside stabbing

Family and friends had a birthday celebration for a man who died just days before his 47th birthday.

RIVERSIDE — Family and friends had a birthday celebration for a man who died just days before his 47th birthday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Jason Gau died in the hospital after he was stabbed at his home on Derwent Drive in Riverside last week.

Gau’s family said a man attacked him while he showed the suspect how to open a butterfly knife.

During the party, dozens of people emphasized the positive impact Gau had on their lives.

Gau’s sister, Angela Wilcox, said she’s grateful that so many people came out to celebrate his birthday.

“To see everybody pull together and come together means a lot, especially when we need to support each other right now,” she said.

The family also held a balloon release at the party.

Wilcox said it’s hard to describe what the last week has been like.

“It’s been a living nightmare wrapped into a rollercoaster,” she said.

People who attended the celebration told News Center 7 how much Gau meant to them.

“He will be missed. We love him,” Aries Edgerton said.

Other friends talked about how caring Gau was.

“He was always somebody that would be there for you, no matter what the circumstance was. You could come up to him and tell him anything, and he would always be there for you. He’s just a really great man,” Kaili Zavakos said.

“I just think that Jason was there for everybody in our community. It’s a very small community. But he was there for every last one of us and beyond,” Michelle McCown said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Zachary Fugate was arrested and charged in this stabbing.

Gau’s family said he and Fugate knew each other.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

