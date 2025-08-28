‘Really upset;’ Health network notifies patients of data breach 2 years ago

News Center 7 has previously reported that Premier first went public about the data breach just last month.

Sue Kowalewski gets a lot of her medical care at Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

“I was just over there a couple of weeks ago to have a CAT scan done,” Kowalewski said.

Getting mail from Premier is nothing new for her, but the letter she got from the health network last week was.

“It’s kind of confusing to me,” she said.

It stated that some of her personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident that occurred two years ago.

News Center 7 has previously reported that Premier first went public about the data breach just last month.

In a statement, it said:

“In July 2023, we became aware of suspicious activity related to certain systems within the Premier Health environment. We immediately launched a comprehensive and time-consuming investigation and review process to determine the nature and scope of the activity with the assistance of third-party specialists. As the review process was ongoing, in October 2023 and November 2024, we notified potentially impacted individuals as we became aware of their identification. This review recently concluded.

Premier Health issued a press release to major media outlets in each of the 50 states and posted notice on the homepage of its website on July 18, 2025. Beginning on August 12, 2025, Premier Health completed notice to all potentially impacted individuals and regulatory bodies, as necessary.

We take the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care very seriously. We reported this incident to law enforcement, have implemented additional layers of security, and are taking steps to implement additional safeguards and review policies and procedures relating to data privacy and security.”

Kowalewski said that the round of letters included her, but then came this latest one.

“It told me that my personal information has been compromised. And I was really upset about it,” she said.

She’s far from alone.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I read on Facebook all these people that’s getting these letters,” Kowalewski said.

She’s talking about a post from News Center 7’s John Bedell’s Facebook page, Thursday morning.

After just four hours, more than 100 people had commented saying they had gotten letters.

Several people said they got more than one letter at home, one for each member of the family impacted.

Several others said they got letters addressed to dead family members.

Even though she’s been dealing with this for years, Kowalewski said she understands the frustration News Center 7 has been hearing from so many viewers, saying the latest letter is the first time they’ve learned their data may have been impacted.

“Oh, if this was my first time finding out about it, it wouldn’t be good because I’d be calling Premier Health or going to Premier Health,” Kowaleski said. “I’d be upset.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group