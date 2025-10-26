Recall Alert: Frozen chicken sold nationwide recalled for containing metal

Photo contributed by U.S. Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of ready-to-eat frozen chicken because it may contain metal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of frozen chicken products due to potential metal contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The recall affects ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast and thigh products distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide between February 10, 2025, and September 19, 2025.

The products, which include various sizes and types of boneless chicken, bear the establishment number ‘P-223’ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FISIS.

The problem was discovered after Hormel Foods received multiple complaints from foodservice customers who found metal pieces in their chicken products. The contamination was traced back to a conveyor belt used in production.

FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled products may still be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions, and advises these businesses to discard the affected items immediately.

No confirmed injuries have been reported due to the consumption of these products, but FSIS advises anyone concerned about potential injury to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations through their website or by calling 1-800-523-4635.

For food safety inquiries, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) and on this website.

Hormel Fire Braised Chicken Breath and Thigh Meat Photo contributed by U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group