‘Reckless gunfire’ hits homes in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Multiple homes in Dayton were hit by gunfire over the weekend.

Dayton Police were called out to the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue late Monday morning on a shots-fired complaint.

Police determined that multiple people fired gunshots in the area of Haberer and Burwood Avenues around 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“This reckless gunfire struck multiple buildings,” Sheldon said.

The upstairs bedroom of a home on Lakeridge Court was hit multiple times. Sheldon said that while no one was hit, a 15-year-old girl “was only feet away from where the bullets struck the home.”

The gunfire also hit another home on Burwood Avenue.

The case is currently under investigation by the department’s Violent Offender Unit.

