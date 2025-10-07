Record rainfall in the Miami Valley breaks 94-year record

It's raining heavily, wearing an umbrella during the rainy season

DAYTON — The National Weather Service said a record rainfall today broke a 94-year-old record.

So far, 2.01 inches of rain have fallen at Dayton International Airport.

This breaks the previous record of 1.72 inches of rain, set in 1931.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said chilly air will become the main talker once the rain exits. We’re looking at highs in the 60s for Wednesday through Friday.

Thursday and Friday mornings will have lows near 40 degrees in Dayton. Some patchy frost may even be possible across our northern communities on Friday morning, with lows there in the upper 30s. These temperatures will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since late May.

