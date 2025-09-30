‘Record-setting’ settlement reached after man dies in jail custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached after a man died in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

The family of Christian Black and their lawyer, Michael Wright, held a press conference Tuesday.

Wright announced what he referred to as a “record-setting” $7 million dollar settlement with Montgomery County.

“It is our hope that this sends a message that we are going to make it not financially feasible to injure or kill people in our jail,” Wright said.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which also determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia.

Ten jail employees were placed on leave, six of whom have since returned to work.

This story will be updated.

