Red Cross announces severe blood shortage amid flu, winter storms

A severe blood shortage could impact emergencies and surgeries across the country.

Take winter weather, the flu, and an increased hospital demand, and you get what the American Red Cross calls a perfect storm.

“The American Red Cross had announced a national severe blood shortage,” Don Hawkins, Regional Communications Manager with the American Red Cross, said.

In just one month, the Red Cross said the blood supply has dropped by 35 percent.

“No one should have to wait to get a treatment that they’re in line to get,” Hawkins said.

But he said that could happen to patients who have elective surgeries or procedures if blood supplies do not increase.

“We need to make sure the blood is on hand for emergencies if something can waita month, a patient might be asked to wait,” Hawkins said.

All blood types are needed, but the most in-demand include O, A-, B-, and platelets.

Hawkins said the flu has made a lot of people across the country too sick to donate or hold donation drives.

The winter weather is also causing blood drives to be cancelled or difficult to get to.

Hospitals have also seen an increase in emergencies during the holiday season, draining their supplies.

