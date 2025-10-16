Red Cross assisting after fire causes estimated $25K in damages to Shelby Co. home

SIDNEY — A home sustained damage after a fire in Shelby County early Wednesday morning.

Sidney firefighters responded just before 5:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Children’s Home Road on reports of a house fire, according to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke from the attic of a single-story home.

They extinguished the fire and made sure all occupants were safely out of the house.

The fire caused an estimated damage of $25,000. The Red Cross was requested to help a displaced resident, Chief Hollinger said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be electrical and accidental in nature.

