‘Redemption is mine;’ Incarcerated women create ornaments for new Redemption Tree this holiday

COLUMBUS — One Christmas tree inside the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden carries a special significance this holiday season.

The “Redemption Tree” celebrates America’s 250th birthday, featuring handmade ornaments and decorations in red, white, and blue, along with early American symbols that include the founding fathers, according to our news partner, WBNS.

“It’s the favorite tree when we have tours and when we have parties,” said Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine.

The tree is extra special, not just for its theme, but because of who helped create it.

These ornaments and symbols of freedom were handcrafted inside the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Lauren Schultz, one woman apart of the group that has shared their talents, said that it keeps her busy.

“It’s great to be part of Ohio and the governor’s mansion project,” said Schultz.

For ten years, women who are incarcerated have contributed their gifts.

“They’re doing their time, but they want to do something that gives back,” said Mary Jane Carpenter.

Carpenter is a volunteer at the facility and spends time each week with the women.

The women not only make ornaments, but also make scarves, sweaters, stuffed animals, and more that will be donated to local families through non-profits.

“These girls are working all the time, and joyfully – they love doing this for other people,” said Carpenter.

Each creation made by the women comes from donated materials.

Schultz said that giving back was something that she needed and has become an important part of her journey with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“Everyone makes bad decisions, but overcoming them and being able to give back to the community that you felt like you took from is a very humbling experience,” said Schultz.

That spirit that the women have of giving back makes the tree important, said DeWine.

“It just shows how much these women want to give back,” she said.

To donate supplies or monetary support, email Mary Jane Carpenter at mjcarpenter3@mac.com.

The Redemption Tree ornaments will be turned into a new display at the Ohio governor’s residence, marking America’s 150th birthday in 2026.

