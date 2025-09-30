Redevelopment at Xenia Towne Square leading to address change for some businesses

XENIA — The city of Xenia says an address change is necessary for Xenia Towne Square, and it’s an effort to show real change for redevelopment in the city.

Crews are working to transform Xenia Towne Square. One business owner told News Center 7 that the construction is changing an address he’s had for 30 years.

Dan Nguyen got a letter a couple of weeks ago from city officials notifying him that his nail shop, Nail Ace, will soon go from 80 Xenia Towne Square to 57 N. King Street.

“They say that technically, you know, the address has not changed yet, but they will change,” Nguyen said. “But they’re not sure when yet.”

Nguyen told News Center 7 that it’s exciting to watch crews move gravel into something new at Xenia Towne Square. That’s what the city of Xenia hopes to accomplish.

In a statement, the city said, “The new addresses will ultimately be a source of pride for the business owners once the project is complete.”

The change is leaving business owners with a lot to do, updating their addresses.

“Inconvenience because we have to call all the utility (companies), like phone company and trash company,” he said.

Nguyen said the construction had been going on for four months. His nail shop is one of the many stores still operating while crews work on the square.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins reached out to Xenia’s Development Services Department for a timeline on the construction, but has not heard back at the time of this report.

Despite the work to update his nail shop to a new address, Nguyen is eager to see something new in Xenia Towne Square.

“It’s good to have change, you know,” he said. “It’s good we have new stuff in center coming in the future.”

