Reds announce 2026 Hall of Fame class

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the four players named to its Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips, right-handed pitcher Aaron Harang, outfielder Reggie Sanders, and manager Lou Piniella have been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Phillips was with the club from 2006 to 2016. During his time in Cincinnati, he earned three All-Star selections, four Gold Gloves, and a Silver Slugger award.

Harang played in Cincinnati from 2003 to 2010. In 2006, he tied for wins in the National League and was the leader in complete games and strikeouts. He was also the Reds leader in strikeouts each season from 2004 to 2007, and in 2009.

Sanders was named an All-Star and finished sixth in league MVP voting in 1995. He played for the Reds from 1991 to 1998.

Piniella, also known as “Sweet Lou,” managed the Reds from 1990 to 1992, leading them to a World Series championship in 1990.

Phillips and Harang received the most votes on the Modern Player Ballot.

The fan votes on the Modern Player Ballot were combined with the ballots from select media members and Reds alumni.

Sanders and Piniella were chosen by the Reds Hall of Fame’s Veterans Committee.

“Each of these legends left an indelible mark on Reds history and now will have their legacy memorialized in bronze alongside the 93 others whose contributions and achievements have earned the moniker of being called a Reds Hall of Famer,” Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, said.

The inductees will be honored April 24-26.

Tickets for the 2026 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala on April 26 are on sale now at RedsMuseum.org.

