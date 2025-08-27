Reds announce 2026 Opening Day opponent, schedule

Reds Opening Day CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 30: General view during the national anthem before the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ((Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images))
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced their 2026 schedule.

The Reds revealed that they will open the 2026 season against manager Terry Francona’s former team, the Boston Red Sox, on March 26, 2026.

Both teams played this summer at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox won two out of three.

Cincinnati and Boston will play two more games on March 28-29 at Great American Ballpark.

Cincinnati will also host Houston, Kansas City, Baltimore, Detroit, the Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland (July 27-29).

The Reds will also play road series games against Texas, Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Seattle, and Cleveland (May 15-17).

This will mark the first time that Cincinnati has played Boston on Opening Day.

