Reds clinch last NL Wildcard spot on final day of regular season

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

The Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But Cincinnati clinched the last National League Wildcard spot because the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-0.

The Reds and Mets finished the regular season with an 83-79 record, but Cincinnati had a better head-to-head record against New York.

Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wildcard.

