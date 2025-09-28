Reds clinch last NL Wildcard spot on final day of regular season

By WHIO Staff

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

The Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But Cincinnati clinched the last National League Wildcard spot because the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-0.

The Reds and Mets finished the regular season with an 83-79 record, but Cincinnati had a better head-to-head record against New York.

Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wildcard.

We will continue to update this developing story.

