Reds debut holographic wall at Great American Ball Park

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have introduced the first-ever holographic wall inside a Major League Baseball ballpark at Great American Ball Park.

Unveiled on July 7, the holographic display is located along the third base concourse and measures 15 feet wide by 30 feet tall. It features 32 high-speed holographic displays spinning at nearly 800 RPM, creating vibrant 3D visuals that appear to float in mid-air.

“As part of our commitment to fan entertainment, we are always looking to bring new features like this to Great American Ball Park,” Reds President & CEO Phil Castellini said.

The Reds, The Coca-Cola Company, and Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered with Holovisn, a Pennsylvania-based experiential technology firm, to design and install this unique display.

Current content on the holographic wall includes visuals of Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson and branding from Coca-Cola.

The debut of the holographic wall at Great American Ball Park marks a new benchmark for experiential innovation in live sports environments, offering fans a unique and immersive experience during Reds games.

