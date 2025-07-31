Reds debut holographic wall at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have introduced the first-ever holographic wall inside a Major League Baseball ballpark at Great American Ball Park.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Unveiled on July 7, the holographic display is located along the third base concourse and measures 15 feet wide by 30 feet tall. It features 32 high-speed holographic displays spinning at nearly 800 RPM, creating vibrant 3D visuals that appear to float in mid-air.
“As part of our commitment to fan entertainment, we are always looking to bring new features like this to Great American Ball Park,” Reds President & CEO Phil Castellini said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 remains missing after building collapse in St. Marys
- Dayton Public will not provide bus transportation for high school students in upcoming school year
- Former Ohio State football player facing charges for crash that killed 24-year-old man
The Reds, The Coca-Cola Company, and Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered with Holovisn, a Pennsylvania-based experiential technology firm, to design and install this unique display.
Current content on the holographic wall includes visuals of Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson and branding from Coca-Cola.
The debut of the holographic wall at Great American Ball Park marks a new benchmark for experiential innovation in live sports environments, offering fans a unique and immersive experience during Reds games.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group