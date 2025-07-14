Reds Manager Terry Francona gets 2,000th career win

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona made history on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Reds’ skipper became the 13th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins after Cincinnati beat Colorado, 4-2.

“I don’t know if you would really believe me, but I wanted to win today so bad to get us to three games over .500,” Francona said after the game. ”And I was so nervous about that because we’ve got a break now, and the guys could regroup.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The team congratulated Francona on social media.

“TITO 2K,” they wrote. “Congrats to Terry Francona on becoming the 13th Manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins!”

The team also posted a video on social media of the team celebrating in the clubhouse after the game. Coaches and players also hugged him in the dugout.

Francona and Bruce Bochy are the only active managers to reach 2,000 career wins, according to MLB.com.

Terry Francona joins Dusty Baker and Sparky Anderson as the only 2,000-win skippers to have managed the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds enter the All-Star break with a 50-47 record.

Their next game is on July 18 when they open a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Flushing, New York.

TITO 2K



Congrats to Terry Francona on becoming the 13th Manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins! pic.twitter.com/LQwea3YyGs — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group