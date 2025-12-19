Reds pay tribute to former NASCAR driver, family killed in plane crash

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are mourning the death of a former NASCAR driver killed in a plane crash on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Reds wrote in a social media post that they “were honored” to welcome NASCAR legend Greg Biffle.

“Our hearts are heavy after learning of the loss of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle,” the organization said. “Sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, a business jet crashed on Thursday while trying to return to a North Carolina airport shortly after takeoff.

TRENDING STORIES:

All seven people on board were killed, including Biffle and his family, according to the Associated Press.

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level.

He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

NASCAR said it was devastated by the news, the AP reported.

“Greg was more than a champion driver; he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” NASCAR said. “His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

The plane, bound for Florida, took off from the Statesville airport shortly after 10 a.m., according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group