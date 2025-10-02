Reds’ playoff run ends after being swept by Dodgers in NL Wildcard

By WHIO Staff

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds’ playoff run came to an end Wednesday night after losing, 8-4, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers beat the Reds in both games of the NL Wildcard at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sal Stewart drove in three of four runs for the Reds.

They had the bases loaded with 2 outs in the top of the eighth inning, but T.J. Friedl struck out looking to end the threat.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stewart’s two-run single in the first inning put Cincinnati ahead, 2-0. But Mookie Betts cut the deficit, 2-1, with an RBI single in the third inning.

The Dodgers scored twice in the fourth inning on a Kiki Hernandez RBI double and a Miguel Rojas RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.

Los Angeles added four more runs in the sixth, including an RBI double by Betts, and a two-run double by Teoscar Hernandez to increase it 7-2.

They led 8-2 in the eighth inning, but Stewart’s RBI single and Tyler Stephenson’s sacrifice fly cut the Reds’ deficit to 8-4. They never got closer.

Roki Sasaki retired Cincinnati in order in the ninth to end the game.

The Dodgers advance to the NLDS, where they will play the No. 2 seed, Philadelphia Phillies.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!