Reds rookie strikes out first 5 batters in MLB debut

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher made history in his major league debut on Tuesday.

Chase Burns struck out the first five batters he faced in his first Major League start against the New York Yankees.

The former Dayton Dragon also struck out the side to start the game.

Burns became the first pitcher to fan the first five batters in his first big league start in the expansion era, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The second overall pick in last July’s MLB draft allowed three runs, six hits, and struck out eight in five innings.

The Reds trailed 3-0, but Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s three-run double in the seventh inning tied it at 3-3 as the game went into extra innings.

New York scored a run in the top of the 11th to take a 4-3 lead. The Reds got RBI singles by Spencer Steer and Gavin Lux to win, 5-4.

Cincinnati goes for the sweep against New York tonight at 7:10 p.m.

2 IP

6 K pic.twitter.com/uMTGIw7bbG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2025

