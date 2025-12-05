Region seeing coldest temperatures of season

MIAMI VALLEY — We are seeing the coldest temperatures of the season this morning.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has tips on how to stay safe in these bitterly cold temperatures. He has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region saw temperatures in the single digits this morning.

Hershovitz says when the temperatures fall, the danger rises.

In 2023, over 1,000 Americans died from cold temperatures, according to the CDC.

The biggest dangers are hypothermia and frostbite.

The CDC says it takes less than 30 minutes for frostbite to develop with wind chills around zero.

“Winter weather can be extremely dangerous in so many ways,” said Daniel Parra, American Red Cross.

