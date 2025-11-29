Regional high school football team advances to state finals

A regional high school football team has advanced to the state finals next week.
The St. Henry Redskins beat the Columbus Grove Bulldogs, 13-10, in the Division VII state semifinals on Friday night.
The Redskins scored two first-quarter touchdowns and led, 13-3. The Bulldogs responded with a score late in the second quarter to cut it to 13-10.
Both teams went scoreless in the second half.
St. Henry advanced to the semifinals after beating Marion Local on Nov. 21 to end the Flyers’ 76-game winning streak.
Other area high schools were in action on Friday.
Tippecanoe lost in the Division III state semifinals to Bishop Watterson, 41-9, at Mason High School.
St. Xavier beat Middletown, 21-6, in the Division I state semifinals at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.
Indian Lake lost to Liberty Center, 42-10, in the Division VI state semi-finals.
Coldwater fell to Hopewell-Loudon, 20-18, in the Division VII state semifinals.
St. Henry advances to the Division VII state finals. They play Hillsdale at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.
