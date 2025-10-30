Registered sex offender arrested for firearms-related offense

Bryan Gilbert (Greenville Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A registered sex offender was arrested on a firearms-related offense in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greenville police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of South Ohio Street on Wednesday.

During the search, a firearm was recovered, according to the department.

Bryan Gilbert, 62, of Greenville, was arrested for weapons under disability.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said Gilbert is a registered sex offender due to a conviction of gross sexual imposition in 2019.

Gilbert has also been convicted of cocaine possession in 2006 and another heaving weapons under disability offense in 2019.

Ohio law prohibits those who have been convicted or charged with violent or drug-related crimes from acquiring, having, carrying or using a firearm or dangerous ordinance.

Gilbert remains booked in the Darke County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!