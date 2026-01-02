Reid Health welcomes first baby of 2026

RICHMOND, Indiana — Reid Health has announced its first birth of the new year.

The hospital welcomed its first baby of 2026 at 5:18 a.m.

The first birth was a baby boy named Cade Lane, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Cade was born to Amanda and Cody Lane of Richmond, Indiana.

Amanda is a pharmacist for Reid Health Pharmacy. The spokesperson said she was supposed to be induced on Jan. 2, but Cade had other plans.

“It was surprising,” Amanda said. “We weren’t expecting a New Year’s Day baby. He came naturally on his own time.”

Cade weighed 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces, and measured 20 inches long, according to the spokesperson.

Cody said they are both nervous and excited to go home on Friday.

“Our experience has been amazing. We’re both happy. I’d say those are two pretty good words,” he said.

Cade’s big brother, 2-year-old Colton, greeted him with surprise, curiosity, and kisses.

The Lane family spent their New Year’s Day snuggling Cade, resting, and enjoying time together, the spokesperson said.

