Remains of missing Ohio man believed to be found in reservoir, police say

Remains of missing Ohio man believed to be found in reservoir, police say

DELAWARE, OHIO — Police believed they had found the remains of a missing Ohio man who had gone missing earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trenton Rollins was reported missing in March after he reportedly left his home, according to a Delaware Police spokesperson.

He was believed to be driving a blue BMW with an Ohio license plate, KOR 6295.

Officers believed at the time that Rollins left on his own accord, and foul play was not suspected, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

An independent search and rescue organization, Chaos Diving, found a submerged vehicle in the Hoover Reservoir. It matched the description of Rollins’ vehicle.

The BMW was removed the next day.

During the recovery, human remains were found. Police believe they belong to Rollins, the spokesperson stated.

The remains have been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

They will conduct an autopsy, formal identification, and additional forensic testing to determine the cause of death.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group