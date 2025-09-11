Remembering 9/11: Dozens attend 9/11 ceremony in Beavercreek

Remember 9/11: Ceremony held in Beavercreek Dozens of people attended a ceremony on Thursday morning remembering those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Dozens of people attended a ceremony on Thursday morning honoring and remembering those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

At the 9/11 Memorial in Beavercreek stands a small piece of one of the World Trade Center towers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will explain how a piece of the World Trade Center tower ended up in Beavercreek today on News Center 7, starting at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

People in Beavercreek will never forget the four terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Even those who were not born in 2001 are making an effort to remember those who were lost.

London Judkins, of Beavercreek, said, “Yeah, it’s really crazy that they could get a piece here and that really happened.”

Judkins and her family moved to Beavercreek from Washington, D.C., a year ago, and the memorial caught her eye.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!