Remembering 9/11: Fairborn remembers the fallen on 9/11

FAIRBORN — Twenty-four years ago, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

People gathered Thursday in Fairborn to reflect on the September 11 attacks.

Fairborn Fire Chief Ryan Williams helped organize today’s ceremony. When he reflects, one thing that sticks out to him, the days after the attack.

“Our country came together. And, I think in a lot of ways, we stayed together after that, and this day helps us to come together again and remember the importance of community,” Williams said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

That is part of the theme for today’s event: community. From Boy Scouts to proud Americans, they were there to reflect.

Joan Dautel, of Fairborn, said, “This seemed to be the perfect place to put the memorial.”

She is one of the many members of the Fairborn community who helped bring the 9/11 memorial to the city. In 2009, Dautel traveled to New York to bring this piece of the World Trade Center back to Fairborn.

“When they took the beams apart, they carved in or cut in different symbols, and we got the one that had the cross on it,” Dautel said.

The memorial is extremely detailed, not only with a piece of the tower but with a tree that is planted separately from the rest. It’s there to honor the plane that went down in Shanksville, Pa..

“And kids need to know, hey, we went through this. We don’t want it to happen again,” Dautel said.

The hope, this memorial serves as a reminder to all we went through that day. And a place to learn for those who didn’t have to experience it first-hand.

“I don’t want to only never forget, I want to always remember,” Williams said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group