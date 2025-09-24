Renters worried they could lose homes after cease and desist sent to property owners

Pleasentwood Apartments
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Ownership of a senior citizen facility is now filing an appeal after the city of Trotwood sent a cease and desist order to the property owner.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to a woman who lives on the property. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Younger renters said they love living at Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, and are worried they will be kicked out.

“I’m terrified. I have a child. He’s in school, he loves his school,” India Hogans said.

This story will be updated.

