Renters worried they could lose homes after cease and desist sent to property owners

TROTWOOD — Ownership of a senior citizen facility is now filing an appeal after the city of Trotwood sent a cease and desist order to the property owner.
Younger renters said they love living at Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, and are worried they will be kicked out.
“I’m terrified. I have a child. He’s in school, he loves his school,” India Hogans said.
This story will be updated.
