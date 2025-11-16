Report: Walgreens cuts hourly workers’ pay for 6 major holidays

Report: Walgreens cuts hourly workers’ pay for 6 major holidays Hourly employees at Walgreens will no longer receive paid vacation time for six major holidays, according to media reports.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Hourly employees at Walgreens will no longer receive paid vacation time for six major holidays, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reports that employees found out in October about the pay change for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

Employees who previously met certain requirements were paid even if they did not work.

Now, the hourly employees will only be paid if they work on those holidays, the report stated.

The move comes a month after Sycamore Partners acquired the pharmacy giant, according to CNN.

Last year, Walgreens announced it planned to close 1,200 stores nationwide.

The pharmacy announced last month it had laid off 80 corporate workers.

Walgreens has not responded to a request for comment.

