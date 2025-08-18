Reported diesel leak causes road closure in Troy

Road Closed Sign
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A road in Troy is closed due to a reported diesel leak.

The leak was reported in the area of Union Street and E. West Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed crews are on the scene.

Union Road is closed in the area of the leak.

The leak was reported near Novacel, Inc.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

Comments on this article
