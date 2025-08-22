Explosion involving Rumpke truck reported at Moraine natural gas fill station

MORAINE — An explosion involving a Rumpke truck at a natural gas fill station in Moraine late Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more on the explosion. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The explosion was reported in the area of State Route 741 and Cardington Road around 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moraine Fire Division’s Fire Marshal, Doug Hatcher, told News Center 7 that he and their battalion had been on a call less than a mile away when they heard a loud boom.

“It was pretty loud,” Hatcher said.

He said the truck had been filling up at the station when the explosion happened.

The truck had six propane tanks on it, three of which “took flight” and scattered around the area.

No injuries have been reported.

State Route 741 has reopened, but Cardington Road between SR 741 and Encrete Lane remains closed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group