Reported hazmat incident underway near Springfield factory

Gateway Blvd Hazmat Springfield (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A reported hazmat incident is underway at a Springfield factory Wednesday night, a Springfield Police Division Lieutenant confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Springfield fire and police crews blocking off Gateway Boulevard from State Route 41.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lieutenant confirmed the presence was related to an incident at Parker Trutec, in the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard, but couldn’t provide further details.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!