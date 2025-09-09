Reported serious crash closes both directions of U.S. 42 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A reported serious crash has closed both directions of U.S. 42 just south of U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is on the way to the scene. He’ll have the latest details and what we’ve found out so far LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Medics and deputies were called to the area of U.S. 42 south of U.S. 35 around 4 p.m. on reports of a two vehicle crash.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash has closed both directions of U.S. 42. At least two medics transported victims of the crash however their conditions were not immediately known.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was initial requested to the scene but was later cancelled, dispatchers also confirmed to News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group