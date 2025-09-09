Reported serious crash closes both directions of U.S. 42 in Greene County

Greene County Sheriff's Cruiser
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A reported serious crash has closed both directions of U.S. 42 just south of U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is on the way to the scene. He’ll have the latest details and what we’ve found out so far LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Medics and deputies were called to the area of U.S. 42 south of U.S. 35 around 4 p.m. on reports of a two vehicle crash.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash has closed both directions of U.S. 42. At least two medics transported victims of the crash however their conditions were not immediately known.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was initial requested to the scene but was later cancelled, dispatchers also confirmed to News Center 7.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

