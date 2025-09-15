Reports: Burrow in need of toe surgery, could be sidelined 3 months

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 14: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury in the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will reportedly need surgery to repair a toe injury suffered on Sunday, which will keep him off the field for at least three months, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrow left the Bengals’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with a left toe injury after being sacked.

Burrow was initially evaluated on the sideline medical tent, but was later seen being helped to the locker room by two trainers.

Our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is expected to speak to the media Monday afternoon.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

