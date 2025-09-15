Reports: Burrow in need of toe surgery, could be sidelined 3 months

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 14: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury in the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will reportedly need surgery to repair a toe injury suffered on Sunday, which will keep him off the field for at least three months, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrow left the Bengals’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with a left toe injury after being sacked.

Burrow was initially evaluated on the sideline medical tent, but was later seen being helped to the locker room by two trainers.

Our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is expected to speak to the media Monday afternoon.

ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months. pic.twitter.com/g8AiFectwX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

