Reports of multiple trees down after severe storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon into the early evening hours.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The National Weather Service issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that have since expired.
Several iWitness7 reporters sent in videos and photos of storm damage and clouds.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officers locate body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy
- PHOTOS: Viewers share photos of storm damage, clouds across Miami Valley
- Less than 2K outages reported after severe storms moved across region
Lindsey sent in a photo of tree branches down outside her house in Union.
Ashley White of Tipp City sent in a video of strong winds and heavy rain. It showed a tree branch down and a patio chair being blown away.
Miami County dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that several trees were reported down in Tipp City and Troy.
Several viewers sent in photos of what appeared to be shelf clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
They were seen throughout Montgomery, Greene, and Clark counties.
If you have any storm damage photos and videos, we want to see them!
Please send them to us by visiting this website.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group