Reports of multiple trees down after severe storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon into the early evening hours.

The National Weather Service issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that have since expired.

Several iWitness7 reporters sent in videos and photos of storm damage and clouds.

Lindsey sent in a photo of tree branches down outside her house in Union.

Ashley White of Tipp City sent in a video of strong winds and heavy rain. It showed a tree branch down and a patio chair being blown away.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that several trees were reported down in Tipp City and Troy.

Several viewers sent in photos of what appeared to be shelf clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

They were seen throughout Montgomery, Greene, and Clark counties.

