Reports: Ohio State to hire longtime NFL coach as offensive coordinator

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is expected to hire Arthur Smith as its next offensive coordinator, according to reports from CBS Sports and ESPN.

Smith spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith also spent 10 years as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans.

He’ll take over for Brian Hartline, who was named the head coach of the University of South Florida in December.

As ESPN reported, Smith will inherit one of the top returning offensive trios in the country with quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

During his two seasons in Pittsburgh, the Steelers ranked in the middle of the league for points per game. In 2024, they were 16th with 22.4 points per game. They improved to 15th in the league this past season, averaging 23.4 points per game.

The Steelers won the AFC North this season, but lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

