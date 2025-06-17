Reports of person with gun, disordely crowd prompts call for county-wide assistance in Trotwood

(WHIO) Trotwood police
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Officers called for backup after a disorderly crowd gathered at a scene in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Around 2:35 a.m. Trotwood police were told about a man with a gun wearing a mask in the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, according to a media release.

Officers spotted a man matching that description and could see a gun.

While officers were investigating, a crowd gathered and became “disorderly,” prompting a call for more police.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 99, or a call for countywide assistance, was prompted.

The man with the gun was cooperative and taken into custody.

A person in the crowd was also arrested.

Police found multiple weapons at the scene.

Police did not identify either of the people arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

