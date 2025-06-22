Rescue crews recover body of man who disappeared while swimming in Madison Lakes

The water rescue was initially reported around 9:50 p.m.

Large first responder presence on scene of water rescue at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Rescue crews recovered the body of a 23-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at Madison Lakes on Saturday.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that rescue crews recovered the swimmer around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Trotwood police and fire crews were initially called to Madison Lakes on reports of a drowning after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman told News Center 7 crews on scene Saturday night that a 23-year-old man was swimming with his family in the lake when he disappeared underneath the water.

The family told first responders that they turned around and the man was no longer there.

Rescue crews spent hours searching Saturday night, but had to suspend operations. They returned to Madison Lakes Sunday morning to continue searching.

Bowman confirmed that the rescue turned into a recovery operation Saturday night due to how long the man had been underwater.

The identity of the man was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

