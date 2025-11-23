Researchers highlight new diagnosis tied to chronic cannabis use

WASHINGTON — Researchers say a condition that has been connected to chronic cannabis use has been recognized as a formal diagnosis, according to our sister station KIRO-7 TV.

Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome is a condition tied to long-term cannabis use that can cause severe stomach pain, vomiting, and nausea.

The World Health Organization added an official diagnosis code for the syndrome to its medical classification manual on October 1, according to the University of Washington.

That update now gives doctors a clear way to diagnose the condition — something beneficial for addiction researchers.

It also lets providers spot the condition more easily by reviewing a patient’s medical history.

“It helps us count and monitor these cases,” Beatriz Carlini, a research associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said.

Many doctors aren’t familiar with the syndrome because it’s still relatively new. They’re not entirely sure why it affects some cannabis users and not others, KIRO-7 reported.

For treatment, doctors have found that home remedies, such as hot showers, alleviate symptoms when other treatments are ineffective.

Medications like Haldol and over-the-counter options such as capsaicin cream can help ease symptoms.

