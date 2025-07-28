Residents cleaning up after storms rolled through Miami Valley over the weekend

CLARK COUNTY — Some residents are still cleaning up after storms rolled through the Miami Valley over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, one family in Clark County saw a tree on their property get struck by lightning during the storms Sunday afternoon, and it fell on their roof after the strike.

The family said they heard a loud boom and saw a white flash of light.

When the husband went to check it out, he saw a tree covering his windows and leaning on the telephone poles near his yard.

Shelby County was hit hard by the rain as well.

One man said he found two inches of standing water in his basement when he went to check the sump pump.

He said he has lived there for 50 years and has never seen this much flooding.

“I had to go down and switch it over to the overflow tile that just comes out into the yard. I got about two inches of water in the basement, which we can manage,” Tom Steinke of Botkins said.

Homeowners are still dealing with the cleanup now, and the family in Clark County has a landscaper coming out later this week to help them out.

