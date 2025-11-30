Residents forced out, 3 pets killed after apartment fire in Ohio

Apartment fire in Stark County, Ohio Photo contributed by Jackson Township Fire- Stark County (via Facebook) (Jackson Township Fire- Stark County (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY — Some residents have been displaced, and three pets are dead after an apartment fire in Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jackson Township Fire Department in Stark County wrote in a social media post that a neighbor reported smoke coming from an apartment at around 4:55 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire from the window and door of a two-story apartment building, according to the social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched all apartment units.

Three residents were checked at the scene, but no one was transported to a hospital.

The residents in the affected apartment unit were not home at the time of the fire, the department said.

Two dogs and a cat died in the fire. There is also one cat unaccounted for.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Residents in three apartment units have been temporarily displaced, the department stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!