Residents forced out, 3 pets killed after apartment fire in Ohio

STARK COUNTY — Some residents have been displaced, and three pets are dead after an apartment fire in Ohio on Saturday.
The Jackson Township Fire Department in Stark County wrote in a social media post that a neighbor reported smoke coming from an apartment at around 4:55 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire from the window and door of a two-story apartment building, according to the social media post.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched all apartment units.
Three residents were checked at the scene, but no one was transported to a hospital.
The residents in the affected apartment unit were not home at the time of the fire, the department said.
Two dogs and a cat died in the fire. There is also one cat unaccounted for.
The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.
Residents in three apartment units have been temporarily displaced, the department stated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
