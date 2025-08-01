Residents in Tipp City warned about upcoming rock blasting in neighborhood

TIPP CITY — Residents of Tipp City are raising concerns as signs warning of a blast area appear near a housing development project in Miami County.

The blasting is part of the construction of a retention pond for the housing development, which has been underway for the past year.

Local residents, David and Kathey Dalhamer, have expressed mixed feelings about the changes, noting the noise and dust from ongoing construction.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talks to residents in one Tipp City neighborhood about how the upcoming rock blasting could rattle some nerves on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“We’re sad to see the farm go. We know it’s progress,” said David Dalhamer, a neighbor affected by the construction.“When you want to relax on your patio, it’s a little challenging because you know, that’s all you hear,” Kathey Dalhamer shared about the noise from the construction.

