Restaurant brings back Skyline Dip pizza for limited time

Skyline Dip Pizza (Dewey's Pizza)
By WHIO Staff

Dewey’s Pizza and Skyline Chili have teamed up to create the Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza, available from October 8 to October 20 at all Dewey’s locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This limited-time offering coincides with National Pizza Month and National Chili Month.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza features a cream cheese base topped with Skyline Chili, mozzarella, and mild cheddar.

It is made “deluxe” with red beans, diced white onions, and finished with sour cream, fresh tomatoes, and green onions.

For those who enjoy a bit of spice, house-pickled jalapeños can be added, and each pizza comes with Skyline’s hot sauce on the side.

The collaboration between Dewey’s Pizza and Skyline Chili began in 2024 and quickly gained popularity, with fans praising the innovative mashup.

Gluten-free crust is available upon request, and customers can order the pizza for dine-in, carryout, or online at deweyspizza.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!