Restaurant catches fire after person places cigarette in broken wall

CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded after a restaurant caught fire in Ohio on Saturday.
Ron’s Roost Restaurant & Bar wrote in a social media post that they had a fire on Saturday night.
They said someone put a cigarette on the outside part of their building where a piece of mortar was missing, according to the social media post.
It caused the insulation and framing to catch fire near their drive-by door.
The Green Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, the restaurant said.
No injuries were reported.
The restaurant operated at normal hours on Sunday.
