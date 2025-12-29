Restaurant catches fire after person places cigarette in broken wall

Photo contributed by Ron's Roost Restaurant & Bar (via Facebook)

CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded after a restaurant caught fire in Ohio on Saturday.

Ron’s Roost Restaurant & Bar wrote in a social media post that they had a fire on Saturday night.

They said someone put a cigarette on the outside part of their building where a piece of mortar was missing, according to the social media post.

It caused the insulation and framing to catch fire near their drive-by door.

The Green Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, the restaurant said.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant operated at normal hours on Sunday.

