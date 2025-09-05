Restaurant closed today due to overnight fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A restaurant and catering service in Darke County is closed today due to an overnight fire.

Hustons Restaraunt and Catering in Arcanum announced Friday morning on social media that they will be closed.

“We will not be open today, unfortunately there has been a fire at the restaurant during the night, don’t know details as the fire department is still working on it,” the post read.

The restaurant is usually open at 7 a.m. every day except Monday and serves Homestyle cooking, daily specials, and breakfast all day.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

