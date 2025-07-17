‘A really hard decision;’ Restaurant, cocktail bar closing in Troy

TROY — A restaurant and cocktail bar housed in a historic theatre in downtown Troy are closing later this month.

Owners of The Mayflower, which houses both Mayflower - The Encore and Troy Provisions, on W. Main Street announced they would be closing to the public.

“I bring unfortunate news to you today. We’ve ultimately made the decision to close both sides of the business,” owner Wes Martin said in a video posted to social media.

The last day of business for Troy Provisions will be July 30, and Mayflower - The Encore will close the next day, July 31.

“A really hard decision, but sometimes you got to know where to walk away from something, and unfortunately, that’s just where we’re at with the thing,” Martin said. “And it’s time for somebody else to come in and give it a try.”

Mayflower - The Encore is a restaurant, cocktail bar, and live music venue. Troy Provisions offers lunch options, as well as items for home.

Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty, LLC and Village Vantage, purchased the Mayflower building in 2022. He said they initially just intended to be landlords, but “life happens.”

Under the umbrella of Village Vantage, Martin and his partners took over operations of The Mayflower at the beginning of 2025.

“Like I said, my goal is to have this be a positive end and then a positive to whatever is next for The Mayflower,” Martin said.

